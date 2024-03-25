Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2024: Boy gets unpleasant birthday surprise from overexcited dog

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little boy wakes up and heads to the living room for birthday gifts, but the family dog has an unexpected surprise for him!

What an (unpleasant) surprise!

In the clip, birthday boy Grayson stands in the kitchen in awe of how many balloons he sees.

Hi family ushers him into the living room, but before he can check out all his presents, the family dog wanted to take a moment to personalize the experience with a gushing surprise!

"I love how everyone silently stood around and watched for a moment, just in pure shock," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

