Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2024: Boy gets unpleasant birthday surprise from overexcited dog
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy wakes up and heads to the living room for birthday gifts, but the family dog has an unexpected surprise for him!
Viral Video of the Day
What an (unpleasant) surprise!
In the clip, birthday boy Grayson stands in the kitchen in awe of how many balloons he sees.
Hi family ushers him into the living room, but before he can check out all his presents, the family dog wanted to take a moment to personalize the experience with a gushing surprise!
"I love how everyone silently stood around and watched for a moment, just in pure shock," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliebabyyyyy