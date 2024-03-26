Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2024: Pup with "ridiculous yawns" delights TikTok
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok records her tired puppy while he gives the camera the cutest yawns imaginable.
Viral Video of the Day
Get this little guy a nap – stat!
In the clip, which boasts over 2 million views, the woman waits and watches the pup until the yawns come out individually.
"I love that he sticks his tongue out first toooo cute," one viewer wrote.
Another said, "They get more dramatic each time."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@georginaanash