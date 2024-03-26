Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2024: Pup with "ridiculous yawns" delights TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok records her tired puppy while he gives the camera the cutest yawns imaginable.

Viral Video of the Day

Get this little guy a nap – stat!

In the clip, which boasts over 2 million views, the woman waits and watches the pup until the yawns come out individually.

"I love that he sticks his tongue out first toooo cute," one viewer wrote.

Another said, "They get more dramatic each time."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup with a very adorable and unusual yawn!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup with a very adorable and unusual yawn!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@georginaanash
Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2024: Boy gets unpleasant birthday surprise from overexcited dog Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2024: Boy gets unpleasant birthday surprise from overexcited dog
Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2024: Tow truck mishap sparks hilarious debacle Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2024: Tow truck mishap sparks hilarious debacle
Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2024: Taylor Swift's "no pants" makes toddler question everything Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2024: Taylor Swift's "no pants" makes toddler question everything
Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2024: Little girl makes it well known she does not want to age whatsoever! Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2024: Little girl makes it well known she does not want to age whatsoever!
Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2024: Guy wants to eat pie in peace until hungry cow jumps in! Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2024: Guy wants to eat pie in peace until hungry cow jumps in!
Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2024: Dog takes a nap on stairwell before disaster strikes! Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2024: Dog takes a nap on stairwell before disaster strikes!
Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2024: Voguing dachshund loves to get pampered Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2024: Voguing dachshund loves to get pampered
Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2024: Pool pups disobey mom's rules! Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2024: Pool pups disobey mom's rules!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@georginaanash

More on Viral Video of the Day: