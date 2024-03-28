Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2024: TikToker is "so concerned" about sister's bizarre snoring!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl films her sister while she sleeps, but only because of the hysterical noise coming out of her mouth!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the girl filming, who is named Julia Miller, asks viewers if anyone else's little sister "sleeps like this."

She then pans to her sister, who's loudly snoring away in her sweet dreams.

"It sounds like Gary from SpongeBob," one viewer noted. Another joked, "THE WAY IT KEPT GETTING LOUDER."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who can't get over how hilarious her sister (l.) snores while sleeping!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who can't get over how hilarious her sister (l.) snores while sleeping!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@julliamiller14
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@julliamiller14

