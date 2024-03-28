Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2024: TikToker is "so concerned" about sister's bizarre snoring!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl films her sister while she sleeps, but only because of the hysterical noise coming out of her mouth!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girl filming, who is named Julia Miller, asks viewers if anyone else's little sister "sleeps like this."
She then pans to her sister, who's loudly snoring away in her sweet dreams.
"It sounds like Gary from SpongeBob," one viewer noted. Another joked, "THE WAY IT KEPT GETTING LOUDER."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@julliamiller14