Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2025: Toy mix-up sparks wild toddler outburst: "What the f**k?!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy's Target toy surprise took a wild turn when he opened it in the car for the first time.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kassie Firkins films her son opening his new toy in his car seat, expecting him to be excited.
Instead, he's in shock at what he sees and says, "What the f**k?!" leaving TikTokers in stitches!
"Me opening my paycheck," one viewer joked.
Another said, "I can't contain my laughter when they use curse words in the right context."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2025: Father-daughter duo wins TikTok with acoustic That's So True cover
Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2025: Charli XCX's littlest fan takes over TikTok with epic dance!
Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2025: Mom asks TikTok viewers to "watch" hilariously confused baby
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chickentenderslover