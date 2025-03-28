Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2025: Toy mix-up sparks wild toddler outburst: "What the f**k?!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy's Target toy surprise took a wild turn when he opened it in the car for the first time.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Kassie Firkins films her son opening his new toy in his car seat, expecting him to be excited.

Instead, he's in shock at what he sees and says, "What the f**k?!" leaving TikTokers in stitches!

"Me opening my paycheck," one viewer joked.

Another said, "I can't contain my laughter when they use curse words in the right context."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy that shocked when his Target toy looked different than he expected!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy that shocked when his Target toy looked different than he expected!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chickentenderslover
Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2025: Father-daughter duo wins TikTok with acoustic That's So True cover Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2025: Father-daughter duo wins TikTok with acoustic That's So True cover
Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2025: Sizzling Miami dance duo takes over bachelorette party! Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2025: Sizzling Miami dance duo takes over bachelorette party!
Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2025: Charli XCX's littlest fan takes over TikTok with epic dance! Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2025: Charli XCX's littlest fan takes over TikTok with epic dance!
Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2025: Groovy 88-year-old woman caught dancing in nursing home! Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2025: Groovy 88-year-old woman caught dancing in nursing home!
Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2025: Baby's has sassy reaction to "boomer" grandparents! Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2025: Baby's has sassy reaction to "boomer" grandparents!
Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2025: Whipped cream mishap turns into chaos! Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2025: Whipped cream mishap turns into chaos!
Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2025: Mom asks TikTok viewers to "watch" hilariously confused baby Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2025: Mom asks TikTok viewers to "watch" hilariously confused baby
Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2025: Dog has hilariously sassy reaction to going outside! Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2025: Dog has hilariously sassy reaction to going outside!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chickentenderslover

More on Viral Video of the Day: