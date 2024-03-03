Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2024: New Yorker shows off dozens of trained pigeons!

New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man is seen in New York City corralling a bunch of wild pigeons!

New Yorkers just keep proving themselves, as perhaps the most talented and outlandish people around!

In this TikTok clip, a man shows his control of dozens of pigeons, who are flying around Washington Square Park on his command.

"I like how the ppl in the back just casually carry on. NY is something else," one viewer joked.

There's seemingly some lore behind this too, and maybe a clue as to how he "trains" the birds. As one viewer commented, "Larry has been feeding those pigeons in the park every day for around 15 years."

Check out the flight below:

