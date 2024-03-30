Viral Video of the Day for March 30, 2024: Adorable lullaby for a Guinea pig

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a Guinea pig gets lulled to sleep by the dulcet tones of her human playing the piano!

There's nothing like a beautiful piece of music to help you fall asleep!

That applies just as much to the Guinea pig Dindin in this viral clip. While his owner plays the song Golden Hour by JVKE on the piano, the furry rodent immediately plops down and closes his eyes to rest, as if under a magical spell.

"oh to be a guinea pig falling asleep peacefully on top of a piano," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

