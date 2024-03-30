Viral Video of the Day for March 30, 2024: Adorable lullaby for a Guinea pig

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Guinea pig gets lulled to sleep by the dulcet tones of her human playing the piano!

Viral Video of the Day

There's nothing like a beautiful piece of music to help you fall asleep!

That applies just as much to the Guinea pig Dindin in this viral clip. While his owner plays the song Golden Hour by JVKE on the piano, the furry rodent immediately plops down and closes his eyes to rest, as if under a magical spell.

"oh to be a guinea pig falling asleep peacefully on top of a piano," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a guinea pig who can't help but fall asleep when his owner plays beautiful melodies on the piano.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a guinea pig who can't help but fall asleep when his owner plays beautiful melodies on the piano.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dindin.inparis
Viral Video of the Day for March 29, 2024: Baboon wants no distractions during her lunchtime! Viral Video of the Day for March 29, 2024: Baboon wants no distractions during her lunchtime!
Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2024: TikToker is "so concerned" about sister's bizarre snoring! Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2024: TikToker is "so concerned" about sister's bizarre snoring!
Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2024: Dog eerily sits like human at dinner table Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2024: Dog eerily sits like human at dinner table
Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2024: Pup with "ridiculous yawns" delights TikTok Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2024: Pup with "ridiculous yawns" delights TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2024: Boy gets unpleasant birthday surprise from overexcited dog Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2024: Boy gets unpleasant birthday surprise from overexcited dog
Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2024: Tow truck mishap sparks hilarious debacle Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2024: Tow truck mishap sparks hilarious debacle
Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2024: Taylor Swift's "no pants" makes toddler question everything Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2024: Taylor Swift's "no pants" makes toddler question everything
Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2024: Little girl makes it well known she does not want to age whatsoever! Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2024: Little girl makes it well known she does not want to age whatsoever!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dindin.inparis

More on Viral Video of the Day: