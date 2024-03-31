Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2024: Daughter tries to wake mom up early for Easter – then disaster!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a young girl cannot wait for Easter morning and hilariously fails at trying to wake her mom up early to celebrate the holiday!

Viral Video of the Day

Who needs an alarm clock when you've got an excited child?

In the clip, the mom lies in bed while her daughter comes into her room screaming, "It's Easter!"

But then quickly, things got a bit... quiet.

One viewer commented, "No see because I was the weird child that would sneak up and just stare."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom and daughter duo with fairly different opinions on getting up early for Easter!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom and daughter duo with fairly different opinions on getting up early for Easter!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maverickmother
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maverickmother

