Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2024: Daughter tries to wake mom up early for Easter – then disaster!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a young girl cannot wait for Easter morning and hilariously fails at trying to wake her mom up early to celebrate the holiday!
Viral Video of the Day
Who needs an alarm clock when you've got an excited child?
In the clip, the mom lies in bed while her daughter comes into her room screaming, "It's Easter!"
But then quickly, things got a bit... quiet.
One viewer commented, "No see because I was the weird child that would sneak up and just stare."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2024: TikToker is "so concerned" about sister's bizarre snoring!
Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2024: Boy gets unpleasant birthday surprise from overexcited dog
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maverickmother