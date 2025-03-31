Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2025: Boy belts out Whitney Houston in supermarket serenade

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy has captured the internet's heart with his grocery store rendition of Whitney Houston's hit song.

In the clip, Cody Brown pushes his son in a cart through the aisles of Food City.

Throughout the trip, his son belts out Whitney's iconic hit, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, which the store guests were obsessed with!

One viewer commented, "Whitney would have been so proud!!!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who stole the show on TikTok with his impressive vocals while food shopping!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@codybrowndowntown
