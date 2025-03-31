Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2025: Boy belts out Whitney Houston in supermarket serenade
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy has captured the internet's heart with his grocery store rendition of Whitney Houston's hit song.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Cody Brown pushes his son in a cart through the aisles of Food City.
Throughout the trip, his son belts out Whitney's iconic hit, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, which the store guests were obsessed with!
One viewer commented, "Whitney would have been so proud!!!"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@codybrowndowntown