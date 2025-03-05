Viral Video of the Day for March 5, 2025: Family masterminds epic wedding dance surprise

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a family showcased their eight-month progress as they learned an iconic dance routine from The Greatest Showman.

In the clip, Maddie, the bride's sister, shows her family's heartwarming process – starting at the beach, then grooving in their backyard, and eventually perfecting the moves in a park.

"Watch our family practice for 8 months to learn this dance from my sister's favorite movie as a surprise for her wedding," the video's caption reads.

Viewers couldn't help but join in on the fun, saying, "We NEED to see your sisters reaction!"

Luckily, they posted the full clip of the dance at the wedding!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a family on TikTok that worked 8 months on a surprise dance for a wedding!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@madeliefvis
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@madeliefvis

