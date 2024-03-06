Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2024: Nothing could stop this swimmer from his hilarious side quest!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Water polo must fear him...

The clip shows the man holding two drinks while successfully swimming across the pool to his girlfriend, all while a song from The Little Mermaid is playing.

With over 33.5 million views and 6.3 million likes, viewers loved every minute of this hysterical moment.

"He looks so happy to be of service," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

