Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2024: Nothing could stop this swimmer from his hilarious side quest!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man hilariously manages to carry beverages in his hands from one side of a pool to another!
Viral Video of the Day
Water polo must fear him...
The clip shows the man holding two drinks while successfully swimming across the pool to his girlfriend, all while a song from The Little Mermaid is playing.
With over 33.5 million views and 6.3 million likes, viewers loved every minute of this hysterical moment.
"He looks so happy to be of service," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@macymckoyxo