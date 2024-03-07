Viral Video of the Day for March 7, 2024: "World's worst hunter" goes viral in heartwarming TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man accepts his defeat after figuring out hunting probably isn't the best thing for him to do.
Viral Video of the Day
Oh, to be a Disney princess!
In the clip, the man pets an adorable chestnut fawn stating he's "officially the world's worst hunter."
The baby deer lays beside him and enjoys the gentle pets and loving company.
"When will the deer distribution system come to me," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@eliwy3