Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2024: Cat won't quit until owner plays its favorite song!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat shows his unwavering love for one of the world's top indie artists, Mitski!
Viral Video of the Day
This cat's music taste is "meowt" of this world!
In the clip, the cat named Milo shows his frustration with his owner by clawing and biting her hand until she does what he wants.
What does he want? To listen to his favorite song to fall asleep to, of course!
"he was a mitski fan is his past life," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@milomitski