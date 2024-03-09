Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2024: Cat won't quit until owner plays its favorite song!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat shows his unwavering love for one of the world's top indie artists, Mitski!

Viral Video of the Day

This cat's music taste is "meowt" of this world!

In the clip, the cat named Milo shows his frustration with his owner by clawing and biting her hand until she does what he wants.

What does he want? To listen to his favorite song to fall asleep to, of course!

"he was a mitski fan is his past life," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a kitty named Milo who will not put up with anything other than his favorite nap time song!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a kitty named Milo who will not put up with anything other than his favorite nap time song!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@milomitski
Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2024: This puppy has the world's cutest yawn ever! Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2024: This puppy has the world's cutest yawn ever!
Viral Video of the Day for March 7, 2024: "World's worst hunter" goes viral in heartwarming TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for March 7, 2024: "World's worst hunter" goes viral in heartwarming TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2024: Nothing could stop this swimmer from his hilarious side quest! Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2024: Nothing could stop this swimmer from his hilarious side quest!
Viral Video of the Day for March 5, 2024: Couple's night out ends in unexpected but hilarious mishap! Viral Video of the Day for March 5, 2024: Couple's night out ends in unexpected but hilarious mishap!
Viral Video of the Day for March 4, 2024: Seagulls pester girl on beach for her yummy salad! Viral Video of the Day for March 4, 2024: Seagulls pester girl on beach for her yummy salad!
Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2024: New Yorker shows off dozens of trained pigeons! Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2024: New Yorker shows off dozens of trained pigeons!
Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2024: Presidential pup makes millions smile Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2024: Presidential pup makes millions smile
Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2024: Baby has mixed reactions to mashed potatoes! Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2024: Baby has mixed reactions to mashed potatoes!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@milomitski

More on Viral Video of the Day: