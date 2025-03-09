Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2025: Chocolate lab puppy melts hearts with adorable grunts on TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Obi gets the best pets of his young life, which causes him to grunt and growl in the cutest way possible!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Obi sprawls across his owner on the couch.

Obi can't help himself and wriggles in delight as his human mama scratches his belly, sending him to absolute bliss.

"That baby is full of S O U P," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Someone else said, "Look at that belllyyyyy!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a chocolate lab named Obi who couldn't resist getting belly scratches from his human mama!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a chocolate lab named Obi who couldn't resist getting belly scratches from his human mama!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@chocolatelabobi

