Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2025: Chocolate lab puppy melts hearts with adorable grunts on TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Obi gets the best pets of his young life, which causes him to grunt and growl in the cutest way possible!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Obi sprawls across his owner on the couch.
Obi can't help himself and wriggles in delight as his human mama scratches his belly, sending him to absolute bliss.
"That baby is full of S O U P," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Someone else said, "Look at that belllyyyyy!"
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@chocolatelabobi