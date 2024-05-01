Viral Video of the Day for May 1, 2024: Baby can't stop laughing at dog who likes to nip toes!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Viral Video of the Day

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog hilariously plays around with her human sister, who can't stop laughing!

In the hilarious clip by TikToker @maaddeeyy, a father holds his daughter while bringing her slowly towards the pup.

The doggy playfully nips at her toes each time, making her and her parents laugh hysterically!

"the way she makes sure to bite so gentle," one viewer noticed.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a heartwarming and hilarious family moment between a toddler and her puppy!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maaddeeyy
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maaddeeyy

