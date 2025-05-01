Viral Video of the Day for May 1, 2025: Hilarious dog mimics ambulance in viral TikTok clip!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman caught her dog doing a spot-on impression of an ambulance siren when one passed by their house!

In the clip, Taylor Kale films her French bulldog as the ambulance passes.

As the siren wails, she catches her pup tilting his head back and howling with all his might.

One viewer commented, "His little raspy voice is so cute."

"Someone get him a uniform," another wrote.

Check out the hilarity: