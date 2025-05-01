Viral Video of the Day for May 1, 2025: Hilarious dog mimics ambulance in viral TikTok clip!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman caught her dog doing a spot-on impression of an ambulance siren when one passed by their house!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Taylor Kale films her French bulldog as the ambulance passes.
As the siren wails, she catches her pup tilting his head back and howling with all his might.
One viewer commented, "His little raspy voice is so cute."
"Someone get him a uniform," another wrote.
Check out the hilarity:
Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2025: Mom and toddler's hilarious TikTok filter face-off goes viral
Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2025: Parents surprise 7th grader with huge Broadway surprise in NYC!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@taylorakale