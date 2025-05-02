Viral Video of the Day for May 2, 2025: Mom catches daughter's epic "Defying Gravity" performance in backyard

In today's Viral Video of the Day , mom Hailey caught her daughter Jade belting – well, screaming – the iconic final note of the song Defying Gravity from Wicked, and viewers can't get over the hilarity!

In the now-viral clip, Hailey sneakily films Jade through the window as the young diva-in-training channels her inner Elphaba.

But her unhinged, scream-singing take on the legendary high note has viewers cackling!

One viewer joked, "Someone is about to call the cops."

"she lowkey ate in the first half ngl," another wrote.

Check out the hilarity: