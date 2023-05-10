Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2023: Daughter blows mom's mind with an epic prank!

Check out this hilarious Viral Video of the Day on TikTok , as a daughter pulls an epic prank on her mom with a simple text message that unleashes some mind-blowing confusion!

In a hilarious TikTok clip by @paigepejic, a daughter takes a photo of her mom's phone on the table, and then sends her a message saying "you forgot your phone."

Unaware of the prank, the mom walks back home and asks her daughter where her phone is. Hilarious confusion ensues as the woman slowly but surely loses her grip on reality, all while her daughter can barely believe how well her plan worked.

The video has since gone viral, showcasing that simple pranks can make for a hilarious outcome!

This goes to show how laughter and good humor can be the best medicine.

Check it out:

