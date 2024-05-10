Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2024: Giant dog needs help getting out of bathroom

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a big doggo named Bowser needs some help getting his giant frame out of the bathroom!

Viral Video of the Day

He's trying his best, OK?

In the clip posted on Bowser's TikTok page, the humongous mastiff needs instructions for reversing out of the bathroom because he's just too big to turn around!

"He needed the moral support," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a poor pup who managed to get himself "stuck" inside the open-doored bathroom.
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bowserthemastiff

