Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2024: Giant dog needs help getting out of bathroom
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a big doggo named Bowser needs some help getting his giant frame out of the bathroom!
Viral Video of the Day
He's trying his best, OK?
In the clip posted on Bowser's TikTok page, the humongous mastiff needs instructions for reversing out of the bathroom because he's just too big to turn around!
"He needed the moral support," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bowserthemastiff