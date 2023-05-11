Viral Video of the Day for May 11, 2023: Pampered pit bull gets the royal treatment

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Move over humans, today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable dog named Knight showing us how to truly indulge in a little self-care.

Viral Video of the Day

Knight the pit bull is quite the spoiled pup, as seen in a hilarious TikTok video taken by @knight_thepit.

In the clip, Knight's owner takes off his collar, replaces it with a stylish black and white headband complete with a bow, and then proceeds to clean and brush his shiny fur coat.

All the while, Knight sits comfortably and smacks his lips in enjoyment, loving every moment of his spa time!

Check out this Pitbull living his best life:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows Knight the Pitbull enjoying a spa day with his owner, complete with a stylish headband and luxurious brushing.
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows Knight the Pitbull enjoying a spa day with his owner, complete with a stylish headband and luxurious brushing.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@Knight_thepit
Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2023: Daughter blows mom's mind with an epic prank!
Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2023: Unruly pup gets the Mean Girls treatment
Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2023: Daring duckling takes a plunge!
Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2023: Snooty is TikTok's most popular shark
Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2023: Dog bath bubbles over with fun
Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2023: Fearless man pets alligator like dog
Viral Video of the Day for May 4, 2023: Doggy's jealous reaction goes viral on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for May 3, 2023: Birdhouse cam takes flight on TikTok

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@Knight_thepit

More on Viral Video of the Day: