Viral Video of the Day for May 11, 2023: Pampered pit bull gets the royal treatment

Move over humans, today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable dog named Knight showing us how to truly indulge in a little self-care.

Knight the pit bull is quite the spoiled pup, as seen in a hilarious TikTok video taken by @knight_thepit.

In the clip, Knight's owner takes off his collar, replaces it with a stylish black and white headband complete with a bow, and then proceeds to clean and brush his shiny fur coat.

All the while, Knight sits comfortably and smacks his lips in enjoyment, loving every moment of his spa time!

Check out this Pitbull living his best life:

