Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2023: A sick kitty's heartwarming journey home

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a chance encounter in the medical ward of an animal shelter changed the life of a sick cat and her new owner forever.

Viral Video of the Day

Knead some inspiration?

A TikTok video by @kittyboyandfriends shows a woman visiting a shelter's medical ward, where she meets a sickly adorable kitty stuck in a tiny cage.

Without hesitation, she takes the kitten home, where she quickly settles into her new surroundings.

Even though she's a little scared at first, the cat quickly begins to trust her new owner, even showing off her impressive baking skills by "making biscuits."

With a nice warm bed, plenty of cuddles, and a relaxing and renewing bath, this kitty has transformed into a happy and healthy little baker.

Check out this heartwarming TikTok video:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a kitty who found her new and perfect home!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a kitty who found her new and perfect home!  © Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/@kittyboyandfriends
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/@kittyboyandfriends

