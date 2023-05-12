Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2023: A sick kitty's heartwarming journey home
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a chance encounter in the medical ward of an animal shelter changed the life of a sick cat and her new owner forever.
Viral Video of the Day
Knead some inspiration?
A TikTok video by @kittyboyandfriends shows a woman visiting a shelter's medical ward, where she meets a sickly adorable kitty stuck in a tiny cage.
Without hesitation, she takes the kitten home, where she quickly settles into her new surroundings.
Even though she's a little scared at first, the cat quickly begins to trust her new owner, even showing off her impressive baking skills by "making biscuits."
With a nice warm bed, plenty of cuddles, and a relaxing and renewing bath, this kitty has transformed into a happy and healthy little baker.
Check out this heartwarming TikTok video:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/@kittyboyandfriends