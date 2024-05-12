Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2024: Man visits orangutan friend in Dubai: "How are you my girl?"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man visits one of his longtime rescue animal pals in Dubai.

Have you ever witnessed a friendship like this?

In the clip, Mike walks up to the orangutan and is greeted by the animal wanting to hold hands!

"She’s like boy you play too much," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who goes to visit his orangutan friend in Dubai!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who goes to visit his orangutan friend in Dubai!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@wildlifefuntt2
