Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2024: "Gentle parenting" does wonders for dog dad!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog on TikTok takes helpful advice from his owner, resulting in the pooch finally being able to jump up on the high bed by himself!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, dog dad Tim demonstrates how to jump on the bed while his Golden Retriever patiently watches from the sidelines.

After a couple of fails and a few additional demonstrations, the magic moment finally happens!

"HE WAS SO HAPPY WHEN HE FINALLY DID IT OMG THIS IS SO WHOLESOME," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who finally learned how to jump up on the bed by himself!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who finally learned how to jump up on the bed by himself!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@unsolicitedtim
Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2024: Man visits orangutan friend in Dubai: "How are you my girl?" Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2024: Man visits orangutan friend in Dubai: "How are you my girl?"
Viral Video of the Day for May 11, 2024: Giraffe gets chiropractic treatment and loves it! Viral Video of the Day for May 11, 2024: Giraffe gets chiropractic treatment and loves it!
Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2024: Giant dog needs help getting out of bathroom Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2024: Giant dog needs help getting out of bathroom
Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2024: TikTokers invent hilarious "reverse charades" Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2024: TikTokers invent hilarious "reverse charades"
Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2024: Man can't believe epic life after joining US Air Force Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2024: Man can't believe epic life after joining US Air Force
Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2024: TikToker ends up in hospital with jaw-dropping emergency! Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2024: TikToker ends up in hospital with jaw-dropping emergency!
Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2024: Emo crows take over cemetery in sweet video! Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2024: Emo crows take over cemetery in sweet video!
Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2024: TikTok influencer tries $30 ice: "I'm just an idiot" Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2024: TikTok influencer tries $30 ice: "I'm just an idiot"

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@unsolicitedtim

More on Viral Video of the Day: