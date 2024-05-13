Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2024: "Gentle parenting" does wonders for dog dad!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog on TikTok takes helpful advice from his owner, resulting in the pooch finally being able to jump up on the high bed by himself!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, dog dad Tim demonstrates how to jump on the bed while his Golden Retriever patiently watches from the sidelines.
After a couple of fails and a few additional demonstrations, the magic moment finally happens!
"HE WAS SO HAPPY WHEN HE FINALLY DID IT OMG THIS IS SO WHOLESOME," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@unsolicitedtim