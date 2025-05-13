Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2025: Go-kart driver's Mario Kart-style crash is pure chaos!

Vietnam - In today's Viral Video of the Day , Tim and his friend go on a wild mountain go-kart ride in Vietnam – until one zooms right off the track!

In the clip, Tim's buddy races next to them down a curvy hill in a go-kart as he screams, "Don't slow down!"

But his friend hits the turn too fast and flies right over the edge!

Thankfully, he lands in soft dirt – totally unharmed.

One viewer joked, "Good thing he did it in slow motion, would have hurt a lot more at full speed."

Check out the hilarity: