Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2025: Go-kart driver's Mario Kart-style crash is pure chaos!
Vietnam - In today's Viral Video of the Day, Tim and his friend go on a wild mountain go-kart ride in Vietnam – until one zooms right off the track!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Tim's buddy races next to them down a curvy hill in a go-kart as he screams, "Don't slow down!"
But his friend hits the turn too fast and flies right over the edge!
Thankfully, he lands in soft dirt – totally unharmed.
One viewer joked, "Good thing he did it in slow motion, would have hurt a lot more at full speed."
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tim_fwr