Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2025: Go-kart driver's Mario Kart-style crash is pure chaos!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Vietnam - In today's Viral Video of the Day, Tim and his friend go on a wild mountain go-kart ride in Vietnam – until one zooms right off the track!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Tim's buddy races next to them down a curvy hill in a go-kart as he screams, "Don't slow down!"

But his friend hits the turn too fast and flies right over the edge!

Thankfully, he lands in soft dirt – totally unharmed.

One viewer joked, "Good thing he did it in slow motion, would have hurt a lot more at full speed."

Check out the hilarity:

This go-kart fail in Vietnam is absolutely hilarious!
This go-kart fail in Vietnam is absolutely hilarious!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tim_fwr
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tim_fwr

