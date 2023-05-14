Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2023: Wine not? DIY Mother's Day gift goes viral on TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a last-minute Mother's Day gift idea on TikTok that's sure to impress!

Viral Video of the Day

Want to surprise your mom with a one-of-a-kind Mother's Day gift?

A video posted to TikTok by @janelleandkate showcases a DIY gift that's both easy to make and absolutely beautiful.

By simply flipping a wine bottle upside down onto a foam block and adding flowers, these creators show that anyone can create a gift that will definitely stand out for mothers on their special day.

Check out this stunning DIY:

Today's Viral Video of the Day is perfect for those who need a last-minute gift idea for Mother's Day!
Today's Viral Video of the Day is perfect for those who need a last-minute gift idea for Mother's Day!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jannelleandkate
Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2023: Mighty mongoose takes on the lion king of the savanna
Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2023: A sick kitty's heartwarming journey home
Viral Video of the Day for May 11, 2023: Pampered pit bull gets the royal treatment
Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2023: Daughter blows mom's mind with an epic prank!
Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2023: Unruly pup gets the Mean Girls treatment
Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2023: Daring duckling takes a plunge!
Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2023: Snooty is TikTok's most popular shark
Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2023: Dog bath bubbles over with fun

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jannelleandkate

More on Viral Video of the Day: