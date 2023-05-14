Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2023: Wine not? DIY Mother's Day gift goes viral on TikTok

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a last-minute Mother's Day gift idea on TikTok that's sure to impress!

Want to surprise your mom with a one-of-a-kind Mother's Day gift?

A video posted to TikTok by @janelleandkate showcases a DIY gift that's both easy to make and absolutely beautiful.

By simply flipping a wine bottle upside down onto a foam block and adding flowers, these creators show that anyone can create a gift that will definitely stand out for mothers on their special day.

Check out this stunning DIY:

