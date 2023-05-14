Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2023: Wine not? DIY Mother's Day gift goes viral on TikTok
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a last-minute Mother's Day gift idea on TikTok that's sure to impress!
Viral Video of the Day
Want to surprise your mom with a one-of-a-kind Mother's Day gift?
A video posted to TikTok by @janelleandkate showcases a DIY gift that's both easy to make and absolutely beautiful.
By simply flipping a wine bottle upside down onto a foam block and adding flowers, these creators show that anyone can create a gift that will definitely stand out for mothers on their special day.
Check out this stunning DIY:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jannelleandkate