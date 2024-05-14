Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2024: Grandma "dominates" Uno at 99 years old!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a grandma hilariously thinks she won Uno just seconds after the game started.
In the clip, the woman looks at her seven cards and is delighted after seeing one that says "Uno."
However, it was a normal card that was just flipped upside down!
"The comically large cards make this so much funnier," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
