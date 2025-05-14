Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2025: Sneaky sausage dog fakes jailbreak for impeccable toy heist!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Caught in the act! In today's Viral Video of the Day, two adorable Dachshunds set the stage for what looked like an epic rescue – but it quickly turned into a hilarious con.

In the clip, one dog is locked in a crate while the other expertly uses his paws to pop the gate open like a pro.

But instead of freeing his sibling, he grabs a toy from inside and dashes off, leaving the other pup in total confusion.

"I thought it was jail break turns out it was a burglary," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another wrote, "Little thief has no guilt."

Check out the hilarity:

This sneaky Dachshund pulled off the ultimate toy heist, leaving his crate-bound sibling stunned and toy-less.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@queenofthepout
