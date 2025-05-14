Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2025: Sneaky sausage dog fakes jailbreak for impeccable toy heist!

Caught in the act! In today's Viral Video of the Day , two adorable Dachshunds set the stage for what looked like an epic rescue – but it quickly turned into a hilarious con.

In the clip, one dog is locked in a crate while the other expertly uses his paws to pop the gate open like a pro.

But instead of freeing his sibling, he grabs a toy from inside and dashes off, leaving the other pup in total confusion.

"I thought it was jail break turns out it was a burglary," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another wrote, "Little thief has no guilt."

Check out the hilarity: