Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2025: Sneaky sausage dog fakes jailbreak for impeccable toy heist!
Caught in the act! In today's Viral Video of the Day, two adorable Dachshunds set the stage for what looked like an epic rescue – but it quickly turned into a hilarious con.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, one dog is locked in a crate while the other expertly uses his paws to pop the gate open like a pro.
But instead of freeing his sibling, he grabs a toy from inside and dashes off, leaving the other pup in total confusion.
"I thought it was jail break turns out it was a burglary," one viewer hilariously commented.
Another wrote, "Little thief has no guilt."
Check out the hilarity:
