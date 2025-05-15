Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2025: Golden retriever scores very own couch and lives his best life!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a spoiled dog shows off his brand-new couch that his human parents bought just for him!

In the clip, Chili sees his new sofa and instantly falls in love.

From relaxing naps to lounging around, the fluffy king enjoys every inch of his custom couch.

One viewer wrote, "That's not a couch, that is now a throne."

"My dog just sent this to me and asked if we’re poor," another joked.

Check out the cuteness: