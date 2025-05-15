Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2025: Golden retriever scores very own couch and lives his best life!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a spoiled dog shows off his brand-new couch that his human parents bought just for him!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Chili sees his new sofa and instantly falls in love.

From relaxing naps to lounging around, the fluffy king enjoys every inch of his custom couch.

One viewer wrote, "That's not a couch, that is now a throne."

"My dog just sent this to me and asked if we’re poor," another joked.

Check out the cuteness:

These dog owners got their precious golden retriever his very own couch!
These dog owners got their precious golden retriever his very own couch!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@goldenchilidog
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@goldenchilidog

More on Viral Video of the Day: