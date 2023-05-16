Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2023: A baa-eautiful friendship between a girl and a sheep

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures a heartwarming bond between a lone sheep named Freddie and his new human friend, along with an ending you won't want to miss!

Viral Video of the Day

This video by @kttravel shows a girl befriend a sheep named Freddie who was alone in a huge fenced-in field.

From initial scratches and attention to a joyful reunion, this clip showcases the adorable bond between two sheep and a new human friend.

Check out this baa-eautiful friendship:

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures an unbelievably cute friendship between a couple of sheep and a caring human!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kttravel

