Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2023: A baa-eautiful friendship between a girl and a sheep
Today's Viral Video of the Day captures a heartwarming bond between a lone sheep named Freddie and his new human friend, along with an ending you won't want to miss!
Viral Video of the Day
This video by @kttravel shows a girl befriend a sheep named Freddie who was alone in a huge fenced-in field.
From initial scratches and attention to a joyful reunion, this clip showcases the adorable bond between two sheep and a new human friend.
Check out this baa-eautiful friendship:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kttravel