Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2024: Baby sneeze goes absolutely haywire: "Are you okay?"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom was holding her baby in bed when, all of a sudden, she sneezed and toppled over.

In the clip, mom Deanna holds the baby up with her legs until the little one lets out a gigantic sneeze!

The baby then topples forward, resulting in absolute hilarity for the entire family.

"that sneeze almost took her out," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable baby with a mighty sneeze!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable baby with a mighty sneeze!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@deannacz1
More on Viral Video of the Day: