Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2024: Baby sneeze goes absolutely haywire: "Are you okay?"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom was holding her baby in bed when, all of a sudden, she sneezed and toppled over.
In the clip, mom Deanna holds the baby up with her legs until the little one lets out a gigantic sneeze!
The baby then topples forward, resulting in absolute hilarity for the entire family.
"that sneeze almost took her out," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@deannacz1