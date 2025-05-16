Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2025: Couple's bar night leads to hilarious Ring camera clip

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok couple had viewers cracking up with their late-night stumble-fest caught on a Ring camera!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, captioned "POV: what my parents see on the Ring camera the morning after me and my bf go to the bar," the girlfriend urges her boyfriend Ryan to "lock in" as they walk up the front steps.

But the night's drinks seem to have other ideas...

He takes a few steps, sways, and tumbles to the ground. Then he tries again - only for him to take an even bigger tumble!

"He did not lock in," one viewer hilariously pointed out.

Another said, "If I were the parent I would play this at their wedding."

Check out the hilarity:

This couple's tipsy tumble on the Ring camera is causing TikTok viewers to crack up!
This couple's tipsy tumble on the Ring camera is causing TikTok viewers to crack up!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ryanandersen
Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2025: Golden retriever scores very own couch and lives his best life! Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2025: Golden retriever scores very own couch and lives his best life!
Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2025: Sneaky sausage dog fakes jailbreak for impeccable toy heist! Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2025: Sneaky sausage dog fakes jailbreak for impeccable toy heist!
Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2025: Go-kart driver's Mario Kart-style crash is pure chaos! Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2025: Go-kart driver's Mario Kart-style crash is pure chaos!
Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2025: Family's cruise prank leaves sleeping member in total chaos! Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2025: Family's cruise prank leaves sleeping member in total chaos!
Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2025: Oyster taste test goes hilariously wrong Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2025: Oyster taste test goes hilariously wrong
Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2025: Cat hilariously reacts to owner spilling water on him! Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2025: Cat hilariously reacts to owner spilling water on him!
Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2025: Bowler's stylish throw turns into an epic fail Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2025: Bowler's stylish throw turns into an epic fail
Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2025: Toddler epically upstages street performers! Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2025: Toddler epically upstages street performers!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ryanandersen

More on Viral Video of the Day: