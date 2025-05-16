Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2025: Couple's bar night leads to hilarious Ring camera clip

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok couple had viewers cracking up with their late-night stumble-fest caught on a Ring camera!

In the clip, captioned "POV: what my parents see on the Ring camera the morning after me and my bf go to the bar," the girlfriend urges her boyfriend Ryan to "lock in" as they walk up the front steps.

But the night's drinks seem to have other ideas...

He takes a few steps, sways, and tumbles to the ground. Then he tries again - only for him to take an even bigger tumble!

"He did not lock in," one viewer hilariously pointed out.

Another said, "If I were the parent I would play this at their wedding."

Check out the hilarity: