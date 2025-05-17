Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2025: Cat shows off favorite windowsill relaxation spot on TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a relaxing cat is seen lounging on a kitchen windowsill, soaking up the sun's rays.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Bri Joles' cat Daryl lies on his back while the catchy viral hit "Pretty Little Baby" sets the mood.
The fluffy feline can't get enough of the relaxing day!
"he's photosynthesizing," one viewer joked.
Another said, "the do not disturb energy is strong."
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brijoles_