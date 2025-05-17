Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2025: Cat shows off favorite windowsill relaxation spot on TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a relaxing cat is seen lounging on a kitchen windowsill, soaking up the sun's rays.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Bri Joles' cat Daryl lies on his back while the catchy viral hit "Pretty Little Baby" sets the mood.

The fluffy feline can't get enough of the relaxing day!

"he's photosynthesizing," one viewer joked.

Another said, "the do not disturb energy is strong."

Check out the hilarity:

This cat is obsessed with sunbathing on the kitchen windowsill!
This cat is obsessed with sunbathing on the kitchen windowsill!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brijoles_
Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2025: Couple's bar night leads to hilarious Ring camera clip Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2025: Couple's bar night leads to hilarious Ring camera clip
Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2025: Golden retriever scores very own couch and lives his best life! Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2025: Golden retriever scores very own couch and lives his best life!
Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2025: Sneaky sausage dog fakes jailbreak for impeccable toy heist! Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2025: Sneaky sausage dog fakes jailbreak for impeccable toy heist!
Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2025: Go-kart driver's Mario Kart-style crash is pure chaos! Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2025: Go-kart driver's Mario Kart-style crash is pure chaos!
Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2025: Family's cruise prank leaves sleeping member in total chaos! Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2025: Family's cruise prank leaves sleeping member in total chaos!
Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2025: Oyster taste test goes hilariously wrong Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2025: Oyster taste test goes hilariously wrong
Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2025: Cat hilariously reacts to owner spilling water on him! Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2025: Cat hilariously reacts to owner spilling water on him!
Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2025: Bowler's stylish throw turns into an epic fail Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2025: Bowler's stylish throw turns into an epic fail

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brijoles_

More on Viral Video of the Day: