Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2023: Dachshund detective mission: lost toy
Today's Viral Video of the Day features the hilarious reaction of a curious dog and his mischievous owner who threw away his tattered toy.
Viral Video of the Day
In a recent viral TikTok video posted by user @wydsonia, a delightful dachshund embarks on a mission to find his beloved and sad old toy.
The caption reads, "POV: my dog looking for that one toy I threw away that had no limbs, half its head, and was being held together by a thread."
As the pup walks into the room, the TikTok creator pretends to have no knowledge of its whereabouts, resulting in a hilarious display of dog vs. owner.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@wydsonia