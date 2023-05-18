Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2023: Dachshund detective mission: lost toy

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the hilarious reaction of a curious dog and his mischievous owner who threw away his tattered toy.

Viral Video of the Day

In a recent viral TikTok video posted by user @wydsonia, a delightful dachshund embarks on a mission to find his beloved and sad old toy.

The caption reads, "POV: my dog looking for that one toy I threw away that had no limbs, half its head, and was being held together by a thread."

As the pup walks into the room, the TikTok creator pretends to have no knowledge of its whereabouts, resulting in a hilarious display of dog vs. owner.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a doggy detective looking for his old but cherished toy!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a doggy detective looking for his old but cherished toy!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@wydsonia
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@wydsonia

More on Viral Video of the Day: