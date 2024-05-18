Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2024: Girl catches man staring directly at her on subway!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok records the moment she caught someone creepily staring at her on public transport.

Viral Video of the Day

While on a subway ride, TikTok user @yapping247 caught a man staring directly at her.

"This whole video is a fever dream," one viewer wrote.

Another commented, "The way he’s extending his neck and looking up is killing me."

Check it out:

