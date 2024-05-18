Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2024: Girl catches man staring directly at her on subway!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok records the moment she caught someone creepily staring at her on public transport.
While on a subway ride, TikTok user @yapping247 caught a man staring directly at her.
"This whole video is a fever dream," one viewer wrote.
Another commented, "The way he’s extending his neck and looking up is killing me."
