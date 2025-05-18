Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2025: Strangers in NYC jam out together in adorable clip!
New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman in New York City saw a stranger jamming out to one of her favorite songs, so she had to stop and join in on the fun!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Sabrina Victor strolls down a NYC street when she sees a stranger passionately belting Shontelle's Impossible.
Instantly recognizing the tune, she can't resist joining in, and the duo's impromptu duet takes over the entire block.
"This is what humanity is all about," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sabrinakvictor