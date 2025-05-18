Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2025: Strangers in NYC jam out together in adorable clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman in New York City saw a stranger jamming out to one of her favorite songs, so she had to stop and join in on the fun!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Sabrina Victor strolls down a NYC street when she sees a stranger passionately belting Shontelle's Impossible.

Instantly recognizing the tune, she can't resist joining in, and the duo's impromptu duet takes over the entire block.

"This is what humanity is all about," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

These strangers in New York City stopped to sing together in this adorable TikTok clip!
These strangers in New York City stopped to sing together in this adorable TikTok clip!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sabrinakvictor
Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2025: Cat shows off favorite windowsill relaxation spot on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2025: Cat shows off favorite windowsill relaxation spot on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2025: Couple's bar night leads to hilarious Ring camera clip Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2025: Couple's bar night leads to hilarious Ring camera clip
Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2025: Golden retriever scores very own couch and lives his best life! Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2025: Golden retriever scores very own couch and lives his best life!
Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2025: Sneaky sausage dog fakes jailbreak for impeccable toy heist! Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2025: Sneaky sausage dog fakes jailbreak for impeccable toy heist!
Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2025: Go-kart driver's Mario Kart-style crash is pure chaos! Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2025: Go-kart driver's Mario Kart-style crash is pure chaos!
Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2025: Family's cruise prank leaves sleeping member in total chaos! Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2025: Family's cruise prank leaves sleeping member in total chaos!
Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2025: Oyster taste test goes hilariously wrong Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2025: Oyster taste test goes hilariously wrong
Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2025: Cat hilariously reacts to owner spilling water on him! Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2025: Cat hilariously reacts to owner spilling water on him!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sabrinakvictor

More on Viral Video of the Day: