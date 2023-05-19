Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2023: America's next top guinea pig?
Today's Viral Video of the Day is sure to make your "wheek" with a stylish guinea pig and his trusty human sidekick.
This video by @cilantro_pig on Instagram shows an adorable guinea pig named Cilantro flaunting new sunglasses with his owner.
You can witness the love these two share as they model for their online audience.
With their matching shades, both the owner and her piggy friend most definitely feel "bonita"!
Check out this stylish duo:
