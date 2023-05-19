Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2023: America's next top guinea pig?

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day is sure to make your "wheek" with a stylish guinea pig and his trusty human sidekick.

Viral Video of the Day

This video by @cilantro_pig on Instagram shows an adorable guinea pig named Cilantro flaunting new sunglasses with his owner.

You can witness the love these two share as they model for their online audience.

With their matching shades, both the owner and her piggy friend most definitely feel "bonita"!

Check out this stylish duo:

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@cilantro_pig

More on Viral Video of the Day: