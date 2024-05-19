Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2024: Son accidentally runs straight at mom's butt in hilarious clip!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom captures a hilarious moment that happened with her little boy while they were out shopping.
Viral Video of the Day
Kids have no boundaries sometimes!
In the clip, mom Jada is casually rifling through items at a store when, all of a sudden, her young son comes running straight towards her from behind.
"Lmaooo running full speed too," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gossipgirltipsmn