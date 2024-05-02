Viral Video of the Day for May 2, 2024: Wife shows husband why reading outside isn't always the best idea

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man asks his wife why she doesn't like going outside to read. Her answer to the question is hilarious!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman's husband says that it's a beautiful day outside and urges her to go out to the lawn and read.

However, once the woman gets outside, she realizes she won't be able to have any personal space.

"that is being a mom on a whole other level! so many need you!" one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who can't seem to get any privacy when she goes outside to read a book.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bebettesbunnyrescue
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bebettesbunnyrescue

