Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2023: Golden retriever caught acting like a drama queen
Watch as Cooper the dog goes from howling to hilarity in today's Viral Video of the Day caught on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day
This video by @amber.023 features a devoted golden retriever named Cooper showcasing his unwavering loyalty.
Thinking his owner is gone, Cooper sits by the front door and begins to dramatically howl.
However, when he catches a glimpse of his owner, the four-legged drama queen's face transforms from confusion to absolute hilarity, leaving viewers laughing with delight.
Check out this vocal pup:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amber.023