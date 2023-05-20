Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2023: Golden retriever caught acting like a drama queen

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Watch as Cooper the dog goes from howling to hilarity in today's Viral Video of the Day caught on TikTok!

Viral Video of the Day

This video by @amber.023 features a devoted golden retriever named Cooper showcasing his unwavering loyalty.

Thinking his owner is gone, Cooper sits by the front door and begins to dramatically howl.

However, when he catches a glimpse of his owner, the four-legged drama queen's face transforms from confusion to absolute hilarity, leaving viewers laughing with delight.

Check out this vocal pup:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an impressively talented pup named Cooper who gets hilariously caught howling for his owner!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an impressively talented pup named Cooper who gets hilariously caught howling for his owner!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amber.023
Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2023: America's next top guinea pig?
Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2023: Dachshund detective mission: lost toy
Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2023: "Baked bean dog" takes TikTok by storm
Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2023: A baa-eautiful friendship between a girl and a sheep
Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2023: Man's peek-a-boo game with dog lights up the internet
Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2023: Wine not? DIY Mother's Day gift goes viral on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2023: Mighty mongoose takes on the lion king of the savanna
Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2023: A sick kitty's heartwarming journey home

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amber.023

More on Viral Video of the Day: