Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2023: Golden retriever caught acting like a drama queen

Watch as Cooper the dog goes from howling to hilarity in today's Viral Video of the Day caught on TikTok !

This video by @amber.023 features a devoted golden retriever named Cooper showcasing his unwavering loyalty.

Thinking his owner is gone, Cooper sits by the front door and begins to dramatically howl.

However, when he catches a glimpse of his owner, the four-legged drama queen's face transforms from confusion to absolute hilarity, leaving viewers laughing with delight.

Check out this vocal pup:

