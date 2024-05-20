Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2024: Baby goes viral for "really" wanting to go to Florida!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom receives a hysterical response from her toddler after asking a question about their next vacation!

Viral Video of the Day

In the comical clip, the mom asks her family, "Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?"

Without hesitating, the little guy immediately raises his hand, leaving viewers stunned by how mature and quick his answer is.

"how does he know what four seasons Orlando is, I don't even know what it looks like," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby who went viral for his comical, and mature, response to a question from his mom!
