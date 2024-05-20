Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2024: Baby goes viral for "really" wanting to go to Florida!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom receives a hysterical response from her toddler after asking a question about their next vacation!
Viral Video of the Day
In the comical clip, the mom asks her family, "Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?"
Without hesitating, the little guy immediately raises his hand, leaving viewers stunned by how mature and quick his answer is.
"how does he know what four seasons Orlando is, I don't even know what it looks like," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2024: Son accidentally runs straight at mom's butt in hilarious clip!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sobrizzle