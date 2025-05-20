Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2025: Sleepy toddler battles exhaustion for ice cream
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl is determined to enjoy some ice cream despite barely being able to keep her eyes open.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Whitney Langford tells her daughter, visibly exhausted in her car seat after a fun-filled outing at the beach, that it's time to go "night night."
But the sleepy girl erupts, "No, I want ice cream," before nodding off mid-sentence.
One viewer joked, "I loved her in the walking dead."
"How many days was she on this beach?" another hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@wlangford89