Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2024: Bride's BFF finds out "cow" is actually a furry!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a bride's best friend makes a hilarious discovery during her wedding!
Viral Video of the Day
Who would've thought?
In the clip, the bride walks down the aisle with her father, then the camera pans to what they think is a "cow" beside them in a field.
"Nothing on EARTH could’ve prepared me for this," one viewer comically wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2024: Son accidentally runs straight at mom's butt in hilarious clip!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@xxshadowslightxx