Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2025: Speed-demon Emu causes chaos by stepping on dog's paw!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a speedy emu runs across the yard and accidentally steps on a dog 's paw, causing ultimate chaos!

In the clip, Chris Powers films the lightning-fast emu running full speed across a grassy lawn – but accidentally stomps directly on the dog's paw mid-sprint!

The poor pup, clearly just trying to relax in peace, lets out a yelp and tries to figure out what just occurred.

"Emus always look like they're late and can't find their car keys," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check out the hilarity: