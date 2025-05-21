Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2025: Speed-demon Emu causes chaos by stepping on dog's paw!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a speedy emu runs across the yard and accidentally steps on a dog's paw, causing ultimate chaos!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Chris Powers films the lightning-fast emu running full speed across a grassy lawn – but accidentally stomps directly on the dog's paw mid-sprint!
The poor pup, clearly just trying to relax in peace, lets out a yelp and tries to figure out what just occurred.
"Emus always look like they're late and can't find their car keys," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@powers6565