Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2023: Cat takes a serious belly slide

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day reveals a cat's ingenious and hysterical technique for getting down from an upstairs loft.

Viral Video of the Day

This TikTok clip by @ledanmeo shows a genius feline's unconventional strategy for getting down from an upstairs loft.

With the caption, "I've discovered how my cat gets down from the loft," the hilarious vid captures the moment the clever cat glides down the stairs on his fluffy belly.

The TikTok has catapulted this cat to internet fame with 8.3 million likes and counting!

Slide into the clip of the day below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a cat with a hy-stair-ical special talent.
