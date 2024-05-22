Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2024: Mom goes viral with toddler haircut fail

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom goes viral after seriously underestimating her hairstyling skills!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, mom Alexis can't help but let out a horrified laugh while showcasing her handiwork. "There's no fixing that," she admits, inspecting the hilariously uneven results of her baby's haircut.

Thankfully, the toddler doesn't seem to mind, and she even gives the camera an adorable smile.

"It’s giving Cabbage Patch! 10/10!" one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a toddler who received an interesting haircut from her mom.
© Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alexisgoodine
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alexisgoodine

