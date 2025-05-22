Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2025: Mom's workout interrupted by heartbreaking discovery!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one mom's workout turned into an emotional rescue mission when she heard kittens crying in her garage!

In the clip, Lexi begins a set of squats when she suddenly hears tiny kitten cries echoing through her garage.

She stops, walks around, and spots a tiny black cat, followed by three more!

Tragically, she explains that their momma had been killed by stray dogs a few days earlier, and no one had realized she had left behind babies.

Check it out: