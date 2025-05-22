Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2025: Mom's workout interrupted by heartbreaking discovery!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one mom's workout turned into an emotional rescue mission when she heard kittens crying in her garage!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Lexi begins a set of squats when she suddenly hears tiny kitten cries echoing through her garage.
She stops, walks around, and spots a tiny black cat, followed by three more!
Tragically, she explains that their momma had been killed by stray dogs a few days earlier, and no one had realized she had left behind babies.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thatragamuffinmama