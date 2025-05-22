Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2025: Mom's workout interrupted by heartbreaking discovery!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one mom's workout turned into an emotional rescue mission when she heard kittens crying in her garage!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Lexi begins a set of squats when she suddenly hears tiny kitten cries echoing through her garage.

She stops, walks around, and spots a tiny black cat, followed by three more!

Tragically, she explains that their momma had been killed by stray dogs a few days earlier, and no one had realized she had left behind babies.

Check it out:

TikToker Lexi's workout took an emotional turn when she heard faint meows in her garage.
TikToker Lexi's workout took an emotional turn when she heard faint meows in her garage.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thatragamuffinmama
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thatragamuffinmama

