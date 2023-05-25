Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2023: Walter the king of comfy chairs

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows Walter the droopy dog stealing hearts as he lounges on his favorite accent chair.

Viral Video of the Day

This Instagram video by @walterthebloodhound21 features a bloodhound sitting upright on an accent chair.

He shows off his droopy, squishy face as he declares, "This is how I like to spend my afternoons sometimes."

With over 100,000 likes and counting, Walter surely knows how to get his audience engaged.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a bloodhound named Walter who stole the hearts of thousands on Instagram with his adorably droopy appearance.
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a bloodhound named Walter who stole the hearts of thousands on Instagram with his adorably droopy appearance.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@walterthebloodhound21
Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2023: Sloth gives a hammock cuddle surprise
World Turtle Day: TikTok turtle's tasty treat
Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2023: Multitasking queen stays fabulous even on a surfboard!
Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2023: Cat takes a serious belly slide
Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2023: Dog puts in Oscar-worthy acting performance
Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2023: Golden retriever caught acting like a drama queen
Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2023: America's next top guinea pig?
Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2023: Dachshund detective mission: lost toy

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@walterthebloodhound21

More on Viral Video of the Day: