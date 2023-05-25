Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2023: Walter the king of comfy chairs
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows Walter the droopy dog stealing hearts as he lounges on his favorite accent chair.
Viral Video of the Day
This Instagram video by @walterthebloodhound21 features a bloodhound sitting upright on an accent chair.
He shows off his droopy, squishy face as he declares, "This is how I like to spend my afternoons sometimes."
With over 100,000 likes and counting, Walter surely knows how to get his audience engaged.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@walterthebloodhound21