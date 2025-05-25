Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2025: Stranger surprises little girl with her dream toy!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a stranger at the airport did something unbelievably sweet!

In the clip, the young girl jumps for joy as she receives a surprise gift from a total stranger.

But this isn't just any gift – it's a Labubu, the widely popular (and hard to find!) monster toy from the POP MART series.

"Thank you, mystery Labubu angel," the mom wrote in the caption.

Check it out: