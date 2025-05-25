Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2025: Stranger surprises little girl with her dream toy!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a stranger at the airport did something unbelievably sweet!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the young girl jumps for joy as she receives a surprise gift from a total stranger.

But this isn't just any gift – it's a Labubu, the widely popular (and hard to find!) monster toy from the POP MART series.

"Thank you, mystery Labubu angel," the mom wrote in the caption.

Check it out:

This kind stranger at an airport gave a young girl his own Labubu toy - and her reaction is pure joy!
This kind stranger at an airport gave a young girl his own Labubu toy - and her reaction is pure joy!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@blondeeliving
Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2025: Duck's hilarious poop gets TikTok quacking! Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2025: Duck's hilarious poop gets TikTok quacking!
Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2025: Dog's hilarious potty routine has TikTok howling! Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2025: Dog's hilarious potty routine has TikTok howling!
Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2025: Mom's workout interrupted by heartbreaking discovery! Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2025: Mom's workout interrupted by heartbreaking discovery!
Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2025: Speed-demon Emu causes chaos by stepping on dog's paw! Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2025: Speed-demon Emu causes chaos by stepping on dog's paw!
Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2025: Sleepy toddler battles exhaustion for ice cream Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2025: Sleepy toddler battles exhaustion for ice cream
Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2025: TikToker's hair goes up in flames after candle mishap! Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2025: TikToker's hair goes up in flames after candle mishap!
Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2025: Strangers in NYC jam out together in adorable clip! Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2025: Strangers in NYC jam out together in adorable clip!
Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2025: Cat shows off favorite windowsill relaxation spot on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2025: Cat shows off favorite windowsill relaxation spot on TikTok!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@blondeeliving

More on Viral Video of the Day: