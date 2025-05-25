Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2025: Stranger surprises little girl with her dream toy!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a stranger at the airport did something unbelievably sweet!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the young girl jumps for joy as she receives a surprise gift from a total stranger.
But this isn't just any gift – it's a Labubu, the widely popular (and hard to find!) monster toy from the POP MART series.
"Thank you, mystery Labubu angel," the mom wrote in the caption.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@blondeeliving