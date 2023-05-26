Viral Video of the Day for May 26, 2023: Dog gets a schooling and takes puppy eyes to the next level

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog on TikTok named Branston getting some intense schooling in the rules of the game from his owner before being let loose into a large field.

Viral Video of the Day

Branston takes puppy-dog eyes to a whole new level!

This video by @branstonandpickle01 shows an owner laying out some ground rules before her adorable Shih Tzu is allowed to roam free in an open field.

The dog's reaction has made thousands of viewers comment on his attentive and timid appearance.

One viewer wrote, "EVERYONE should have a Branston."

Check out this incredibly cute pup:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a timid but proud dog named Branston and his strict, but loving, owner!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a timid but proud dog named Branston and his strict, but loving, owner!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@branstonandpickle01
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@branstonandpickle01

