Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2025: Little girl channels Chappell Roan with red wig in adorable TikTok
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pint-sized pop star-in-the-making is stealing the internet's heart – and maybe even Chappell Roan's wig!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Baily Rast captures her young daughter wearing a red wig, embodying Chappell Roan in the singer's latest music video, The Subway.
The little star mouths the lyrics with serious commitment, feeling every beat like she's the one headlining a sold-out show.
One standout comment simply reads, "oh she absolutely serves," and honestly? No lies were detected.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bailylayne