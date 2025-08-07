Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2025: Little girl channels Chappell Roan with red wig in adorable TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pint-sized pop star-in-the-making is stealing the internet's heart – and maybe even Chappell Roan's wig!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Baily Rast captures her young daughter wearing a red wig, embodying Chappell Roan in the singer's latest music video, The Subway.

The little star mouths the lyrics with serious commitment, feeling every beat like she's the one headlining a sold-out show.

One standout comment simply reads, "oh she absolutely serves," and honestly? No lies were detected.

Check it out:

This tiny diva put on a red wig and channeled Chappell Roan so hard on TikTok!
This tiny diva put on a red wig and channeled Chappell Roan so hard on TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bailylayne
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bailylayne

