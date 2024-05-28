Viral Video of the Day for May 28, 2024: Baby "harmonizes" with mom in special moment!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman captured a beautiful moment between her and her son while singing a little song.
Viral Video of the Day
TikToker Liana Jade caught the adorable moment in 4K!
In the clip, Jade sings gently with her son on the floor before he suddenly joins in and starts harmonizing with her.
"You've got a musical genius in the works," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2024: Old man joins girl group at bar: "Why don't you say hello?"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lianajadee