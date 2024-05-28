Viral Video of the Day for May 28, 2024: Baby "harmonizes" with mom in special moment!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman captured a beautiful moment between her and her son while singing a little song.

Viral Video of the Day

TikToker Liana Jade caught the adorable moment in 4K!

In the clip, Jade sings gently with her son on the floor before he suddenly joins in and starts harmonizing with her.

"You've got a musical genius in the works," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who caught an adorable singing moment with her son on film!
